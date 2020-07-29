Bolster your DIY capabilities with this 56-piece mechanics tool set at $64.50

Amazon is offering the GEARWRENCH 56-piece 3/8-inch Mechanics Tool Set for $64.35 shipped. Down from its going rate of $96 at Amazon, today’s deal marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. Whether you don’t have a socket set at all, or have one that’s missing a few pieces, this is a fantastic buy. It includes both SAE and metric sizes in deep and shallow sockets, offering coverage for just about any bolt you come across. Plus, the handy case keeps everything neat and tidy when not in use. If you have any DIY plans that involve sockets at all, this is a must-have kit. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you need to use sockets on an impact driver, be sure to get ones that are designed for it. This #1 best-selling kit from Tacklife offers impact-ready sockets for $40 shipped. It has 18-pieces and offers no handles, so you’ll need to own those already.

However, stepping down to this 40-piece kit at Amazon saves quite a bit of money. Available for just $23 Prime shipped, this is a great beginner’s set as it offers fewer pieces than today’s lead deal at a big discount.

GEARWRENCH Mechanics Tool Set features:

120XP ratchets have two double stacked 60 tooth pawls (120 positions) providing a 3° swing arc so you can turn fasteners in tighter confines

Double-stacked pawls alternately engage the 60 tooth gear, providing exceptional strength

Sockets feature off-corner loading design reduces fastener rounding

