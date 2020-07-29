Lululemon’s Summer We Made Too Much Deals offer up to 60% off thousands of items

Lululemon takes up to 60% off thousads of new styles in its We Made Too Much Section. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Now is a perfect time to update your activewear. The men’s Active jacket is currently on sale for $79 and originally was priced at $128. This jacket is great for layering and the stretch fabric is perfect for working out. It’s also very lightweight and water-repellant, which is convenient in case you run into showers. It was also designed for running and has reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Nike Sale that’s offering up to 45% off popular shoes and apparel.

