Amazon’s in-house brand Peak Velocity Joggers drop to $16.50 (Reg. $39)

Amazon is currently offering its In-house brand Peak Velocity Men’s All Day Comfort Athletic-fit Joggers for $16.51 Prime shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and these joggers are regularly priced at $39. You can choose from three versatile color options and they’re a perfect option for working out, lounging, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars with reviews still coming in. Hit the jump to find even more details about these joggers and be sure to check out our fashion guide with sales from Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nordstrom Rack, and more.

Also, be sure to pair the joggers with the Peak Velocity Tech-Stretch Polo Shirt that’s priced at $9.50. This polo shirt is available in several color options and it’s perfect for golf season. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Peak Velocity All Day Joggers feature:

These Peak Velocity All Day Comfort Athletic-Fit Joggers are perfect for heading to the gym or doing a light workout.

Fabric features soft and rich polyester with a high amount of spandex for excellent stretch and recovery. Knit waistband provides comfort with elasticated cuffs for classic jogger styling.

Jogger style features an athletic fit for comfortable, easy fit around the legs and is tapered towards the bottom leg opening.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!