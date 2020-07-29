Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Callaway, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Callaway, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Travis Matthew Salgado Golf 1/4 Zip Pullover is currently on sale for $51. To compare, this pullover was originally priced at $95. This is a wonderful option for golf outings during the morning or early fall. It can also easily be layered and has sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another standout from this sale is the men’s Callaway Ottoman 1/4 Zip Pullover that’s priced at just $32. Regularly priced at $80, this pullover will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Plus, it’s available in an array of fun color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 45% off apparel, shoes, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!