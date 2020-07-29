National Chicken Wing Day delivers FREE wings at Wingstop, BWW, more

Wingstop is currently offering five FREE wings with any purchase. Just use the promo code 5FREEWINGS at checkout and add five wings to your cart in order to partake in this special event. It’s Wingstop Wings Day, and you can bag this promotion anytime today. There’s nothing better than a good set of wings, and Wingstop is among my favorite chains. Their ranch is house-made and you can even request all flats or all drums, depending on which you prefer. Not sure where your local Wingstop is? They’ve got a handy restaurant locator to help you find the closest one.

Buffalo Wild Wings is also giving customers six FREE wings with any order through the end of today. No promo code is required here, so be sure to take advantage of the savings before they end. Below, you’ll find a number of other chains giving away free wings or offering deep discounts in honor of National Chicken Wing Day, so be sure to swing by one of them today (or multiple) to cash in on the savings.

National Chicken Wing Day Deals:

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Double your wing order for FREE

Wing Zone: 16 boneless thigh wings for $10 Use code 2182 at checkout

Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings: Free wings with $15 purchase Works with GrubHub, UberEats, Doordash GrubHub use code WINGS

wings with $15 purchase BJ’s Brewhouse: Free appetizer, including wings with $25 purchase Use code FREEAPP at checkout Takeout/delivery only

appetizer, including wings with $25 purchase Famous Dave’s: Two orders of traditional wings, fries, and cookies for $20

Hooters: 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!