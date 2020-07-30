Carhartt’s Summer Clearance Sale takes up to 50% off t-shirts, shorts, more

- Jul. 30th 2020 11:40 am ET

0

Carhartt’s Summer Clearance Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of t-shirts, workwear, jackets, vests, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Workwear Pocket T-Shirt that’s currently marked down from $13 and originally was priced at $20. This t-shirt is great for everyday wear and comes in an array of color options. Its stretch material is nice for summer activities and it also has a lightweight fabric for summer wear. It was also designed for comfort with a tagless label and a jersey knit material. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Carhartt or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Carhartt include:

