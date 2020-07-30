This combination flexible ratchet is a DIY must-have at a low of $29

Amazon is offering the EZRED Combination Flexible Dual Ratchet for $28.92 shipped. Down from its over $40 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve ever had to work in a tight area, you know how crucial it can be to get the ratchet handle out of the way of items in the area for a better swing. This handle has two different ends to use, with one being a ¼-inch square drive and the other side having a magnetic bit drive. Having two different types of drives here allows you to enjoy a wider range of use. Each head also locks into place, which is really nice if you’ve ever used a swivel-head ratchet that didn’t offer this. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re looking at picking up a full-on socket set, we’ve got you covered. This 40-piece kit is a fantastic option. It’s available for $23 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll get a socket handle, multiple sockets, a driver, and more here.

However, picking up just the socket handle saves you quite a bit. It offers 72-teeth for fine-grained control, is reversible, and even has a soft-grip handle. Coming in at only $20 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase for anyone who frequently uses sockets.

EZRED Combination Flexible Dual Ratchet features:

COMBO RATCHET: This 2-in-1 slim profile ratchet offers a 1/4” square drive on one end & a magnetic bit drive on the other. Both heads can pivot & lock 180 Degrees for easy access in constricted spaces.

GREAT FOR TIGHT SPACES: Our easy to access custom switches allow you to easily change direction & knurled thumb wheels give you extra precision on torque. Great for mechanics, HVAC work, plumbing & more.

QUALITY HAND TOOLS: We’ve got all of your tool needs covered with our wide array of scrapers, pliers, magnets, wrenches, hex bit sets, pin removers & even drive head replacement kits for ratchets!

