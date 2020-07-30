PUMA’s End of Summer Sale takes 30% off running shoes, apparel, more from $10

The PUMA End of Summer Sale takes 30% off select styles with promo code SUMMERSAV at checkout. Update your workout wear with deals on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Hybrid Astro Running Shoes are currently on sale for $49 and originally were priced at $110. These shoes are perfect for workouts with lightweight, breathable material. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and flexible to promote a natural stride. They’re also available in seven versatile color options and have contrasting details that really stand out. Score even more deals by heading below the jump and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

