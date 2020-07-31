Upgrade your living spaces with these smart RGB LED light strips from $15

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $22.99 shipped with the code GCGDFI5F at checkout. Down from its $32 going rate, today’s deal is the best available. If you’re wanting to upgrade any space within your home, this is a great way to do it. This strip comes with two plugs that each handle 16.4-feet of lighting. The controller connects via Bluetooth to your phone and is controlled via an app. This delivers a smart experience that’s a great addition to any home. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also spotted that Minger Official (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $14.99 shipped with the code 7JVKAG7C at checkout. Down from its $22 list price, today’s deal is one of the first prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This kit offers a similar function to today’s lead deal, just at half the length. You’ll still have Bluetooth control of the light strips, giving you the ability to easily command them from afar. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Govee Smart RGB LED Strip features:

3 Way Smart Controls: The bluetooth led strip lights can be controlled via three ways: “Govee Home” app control, control box and remote . Turn on/off lights, dim to the desired level or change colors easily. Up to 10m/32.8ft app control via Bluetooth connection allows controlling led strips at your fingertips.

