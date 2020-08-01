RAVPower’s 15000mAh portable solar battery drops to just $15 (Reg. $35)

RAVPower Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 15000mAh Portable Solar-powered Rechargeable Battery for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code GRORJGCU and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its near-$35 list price, today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This battery pack has multiple ways to recharge, but the best is through the sun’s rays while you’re at a campsite or anywhere else. That’s right, just set the battery in direct sunlight and it’ll begin to recharge automatically, allowing you to stay off-grid longer. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the solar-powered aspect of today’s lead deal and save some cash. RAVPower’s 10000mAh portable battery is available for $11 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’re mainly missing out on being able to recharge via solar here and the extra 5000mAh of capacity, but overall, this is a great option to keep in your bag for emergency recharging situations.

Ditch the RAVPower branding and save even more. This 10000mAh portable battery is just $10 Prime shipped. The overall design differs from the model above slightly, which might make it fit into your bag even better.

RAVPower Solar Battery features:

The solar panel charger built-in 15000mAh Li-polymer battery, it’s enough to charge an iPhone 11 for 3 times, a Galaxy S10 for 2.1 times, an iPad Pro for 1.2 times!

The portable solar charger powerd by Dual DC 5V/2A or solar. Built-in multi-protection system protect the battery charger against over current and short circuit, providing safe charging for your device.

Support charging 2 devices simultaneously with dual USB ports, compatible with almost all USB charging devices, it perfectly meets your whole family charging demands with no worry about running out of power in daily life, emergency, or long journey.

