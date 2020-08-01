Zippo’s 12-hour refillable hand warmer hits lowest price in years at just $9

Amazon is offering the Zippo 12-hour Refillable Hand Warmer for $8.99 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its near-$15 going rate, today’s deal is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in years. While it might be warm outside right now, the sun won’t stick around forever. In just a few short months, it’ll start to cool off once again. Zippo’s hand warmer is built to last for 12-hours before needing to be refilled, which is more than enough to get you through a long day outside. The best part here is that it creates heat without a flame, making it safe to use in your pockets and helping to prevent burns. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab a can of Zippo Lighter Fluid for just $3 Prime shipped. This will make sure the heat never stops while you’re out-and-about this winter.

For a solution that you use and then throw away, HotHands Hand Warmers do the trick. You can get a 10-pack for $5 Prime shipped, which is enough to keep a pair of mitts warm for several hours.

Zippo Refillable Hand Warmer features:

Includes easy fill technology

Improved fill cup helps reduce spills

Perfect for all cold weather activities

Flameless gentle warmth

Sleek, thin design fits into the smallest pockets

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!