Zippo’s 12-hour refillable hand warmer hits lowest price in years at just $9

- Aug. 1st 2020 9:35 am ET

Get this deal
$15 $9
0

Amazon is offering the Zippo 12-hour Refillable Hand Warmer for $8.99 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its near-$15 going rate, today’s deal is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in years. While it might be warm outside right now, the sun won’t stick around forever. In just a few short months, it’ll start to cool off once again. Zippo’s hand warmer is built to last for 12-hours before needing to be refilled, which is more than enough to get you through a long day outside. The best part here is that it creates heat without a flame, making it safe to use in your pockets and helping to prevent burns. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab a can of Zippo Lighter Fluid for just $3 Prime shipped. This will make sure the heat never stops while you’re out-and-about this winter.

For a solution that you use and then throw away, HotHands Hand Warmers do the trick. You can get a 10-pack for $5 Prime shipped, which is enough to keep a pair of mitts warm for several hours.

Zippo Refillable Hand Warmer features:

  • Includes easy fill technology
  • Improved fill cup helps reduce spills
  • Perfect for all cold weather activities
  • Flameless gentle warmth
  • Sleek, thin design fits into the smallest pockets

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$15 $9
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Zippo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide