adidas’ Flash Sale offers 30% off all styles of Ultraboosts + free shipping

Adidas Creative Club Members (free to sign up) receive 30% off all Ultraboosts with promo code BOOST30 at checkout. Plus, all orders receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Ultraboost 20 Cloud Shoes are a standout from this event. These shoes are currently marked down to $126 and originally were priced at $180. They’re available in a wide selection of color options and were made for workouts. Designed with supportive, lightweight material to keep you quick on your feet as well as a breathable fabric, which is great for summer. With over 5,000 reviews from adidas customers, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Ultraboost SUMMER.RDY Shoes are another notable deal from this sale. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find them for $126. These shoes were designed to manage summer’s heat with breathable fabric and as well as transparent windows for a breeze. They’re also available in four color options and rated 4.6/5 stars.

Our top picks for women include:

