Energizer’s LED headlamp packs 260-lumens at an all-time low of $11 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Energizer High-Powered LED Headlamp Flashlight for $11.20 Prime shipped. Down from its $16 going rate, today’s deal saves you nearly 30% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve never used a headlamp, it’s seriously awesome for tasks that require both hands. The light goes around your head and mounts to the front, delivering 260-lumens of brightness wherever you look. After tackling a few projects at my new house, having a headlamp is a must for me as it gives me the freedom to utilize both hands and still illuminate my workspace perfectly. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you need directional light that can go anywhere you do, the OLIGHT I3E EOS LED Flashlight is a must-have. I keep one in my Leatherman pouch and take it anywhere I go. It’s available for just $10 Prime shipped and runs for quite a while before it’s time to change it out.

However, this 2-pack of EVEREADY LED flashlights saves even more. It’s just $6.50 Prime shipped and delivers multiple light sources for those on a tighter budget.

Energizer LED Headlamp features:

Illuminates up to 80 meters with a 260-lumen beam of LED light in high mode – This head lamp can light up the room, or the campsite, with ease.

Features a durable construction that withstands 1-meter drop test, a shatterproof lens, and a water-resistant IPX4 rated body – making this head light the perfect rugged companion both indoors and outdoors.

Provides 7 light modes: red, high, low, spot high, spot low, wide high, and wide low; convenient Smart Dimming technology controls light intensity. With versatile modes, you’ll have optimal lighting for just about any situation.

