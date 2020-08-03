GOOLOO’s 1500A portable jump starter drops to $52.50 shipped (Reg. $70)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Portable Jump Starter for $52.49 shipped with the code WIM4MMZV at checkout. Down from its $70 list price, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve seen outside of a drop to $49.50 in June. Whether you’re planning on taking a road trip this summer or just want to be prepared for in-town drives, everyone should have a portable jump-starter like this. It can assist vehicles with up to 8L gas or 6L diesel engines, covering a vast majority of what most people drive. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re just wanting to keep a battery charged from the beginning, we’ve got you covered for less. AmazonBasics’ has an 8A/2A Battery Charger/Maintainer for $30 shipped. This will keep your vehicle’s battery topped off and always ready to roll.

However, if it’s a lawnmower, tractor, or smaller vehicle, be sure to check out the AmazonBasics 800mA Battery Charger. It’s available for just $19.50 Prime shipped and is designed to charge smaller batteries quickly or larger ones over time.

GOOLOO 1500A Portable Jump Starter features:

CAR JUMP STARTER: The GOOLOO Jump Starter GP200 is so powerful that it makes it easier for you to start most size 12V cars (up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L diesel or Motorcycles , RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, lawnmower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , oil boat , etc ) up to 30 times with 1500 amps of peak current and heavy duty clamps

