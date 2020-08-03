Score a 3-pack of rechargeable, motion-activated LED lights at just $7.50 each

- Aug. 3rd 2020 3:28 pm ET

Moston (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Rechargeable Motion-activated LED Lights for $22.79 Prime shipped when you use the code MOSTON24 at checkout. You’ll save around 25% here from the regular going rate and it’s among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you have areas in your home that need a bit of extra light, like under a cabinet, in a closet, or maybe the pantry, this is a great way to illuminate those places on a budget. These lights stick up and are battery-powered, meaning no wiring is required for install. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you just need a single light bar, then grab this model and save some serious cash. It also offers motion-sensing, but ditches the larger 3-pack bundle of today’s lead deal for a single strip, dropping the price to $16 Prime shipped.

Don’t forget to swing by today’s Green Deals roundup. It’s headlined by Honeywell’s T5 HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat at $90 shipped, which is down from its $120 normal going rate. Plus, there’s much more over there, so be sure to swing by and give it a look.

Moston LED Light features:

  • 3 Switch Options: ON / OFF / G. When switch to “G” mode,Lights will be auto turn on by motion activated within 10ft/120° in the dark or in the dimmer surroundings. And than auto turn off after 20 seconds if no more motion is activated.Save battery life. Switch “On”/”Off” are for manual light up/off.
  • With 10 LED in each light, extra strong LED provides 100 lumen to light up your life. Super bright 5 WATTS separates MOSTON from the other lights
  • The closet light is powered by a Built in rechargeable 1000mAH battery. So our lights are powerful and prolonged, You can even use it over a month without charging.

