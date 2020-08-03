Roku Ultra 4K HDR streaming media player nears 2020 low at $70 shipped

Home Depot is offering the Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player for $69.99 shipped. Down from its $100 list price and $80 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal is just $1 above our last mention and is the best pricing that we’re currently tracking. If your TV doesn’t have the capability to stream built-in, or if the apps are outdated, this is a great way to upgrade your home theater. It can easily stream Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix, and much more. It even includes premium JBL headphones so that way you can enjoy movies and more in private while others around the house are sleeping, doing homework, or in meetings. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Today’s lead deal streams 4K HDR content, but if that’s your main concern, it can be done for a much more budget-focused price. Amazon’s Fire TV 4K is a great option at just $50 shipped on Amazon. You’ll still stream 4K Dolby Vision, and have access to Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix, and much more just like today’s lead deal.

However, opting for a refurbished Fire TV Stick saves even more. You lose out on 4K streaming here but still can leverage Alexa for movie watching. It’s just $35 shipped at Amazon and is a great buy if your home theater just needs a budget-focused streaming upgrade.

Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player features:

Roku Ultra is our top-of-the-line player with a powerful quad-core processor and our best wireless. Whether you’re watching in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp detail and vivid color.

