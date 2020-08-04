GOOLOO 6V/12V 6A battery charger returns to all-time low at $22 Prime shipped

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6V/12V 6A Battery Charger/Maintainer for $22.19 Prime shipped with the code N6WQ83X7 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from ist $37 going rate, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. While you might have never experienced a dead car battery on-the-go, there’s a chance you’ve had one die in the driveway after not starting a vehicle for a few weeks. This charger/maintainer works on both 6V and 12V batteries and is designed to keep your vehicle ready-to-go at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for a lower-powered model to some cash. The AmazonBasics 800mA Battery Charger/Maintainer for $19.50 Prime shipped. The main downside here is that you’re only getting 800mA of power instead of 6A like today’s lead deal.

However, there’s nothing wrong with grabbing a pair of jumper cables to keep in your car. This will let you easily jump-start your vehicle should it die while you’re not at home. At just $12 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

GOOLOO Battery Charger features:

COMPATIBILITY- Works with all types of 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries that less than 100Ah, such as AGM, GEL, SLA, Flooded(WET), Calcium type deep cycle automotive or marine 4.0Ah-100Ah 12V battery. GOOLOO battery maintainer charger is a great choice for cars, trucks (small), motorbike, lawn mowers, tricycles, electric vehicles, agricultural vehicles, off-road vehicles, pickup trucks, boats, yachts, motorboat.

