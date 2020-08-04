Kershaw’s Dune Full Tang Knife with sheath hits Amazon all-time low at $14.50

Amazon has the Kershaw Dune Full Tang Neck Knife for $14.36 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or more, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Featuring a 3.8-inch stainless steel fixed blade with a black-oxide finish molded sheath, this model makes for a great option for “hunters, backpackers, anglers, wilderness first responders, and more.” You’re also looking at an injection molded nylon handle with lanyard security on the sheath that “snaps the knife into place when not in use and allows for fast removal when needed.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

For something more firmly planted in the pocket knife category, take a look at the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Point Blade. This folding knife comes in at just over $11.50 Prime shipped, carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,300 Amazon customers, and is a #1 best-seller in its category. The blade isn’t quite as long, but the folding design makes it much easier to lug around.

If you prefer to take the multi-tool route instead, our roundup features loads of options starting from just $5. Then swing by our home and outdoor/sports deal hubs for even more.

More on Kershaw Dune Full Tang Neck Knife:

3.8” Full tang, fixed blade high quality 3Cr13 stainless steel provides excellent strength and stability with excellent edge retention and corrosion resistance.

Molded sheath with lanyard security snaps the knife into place when not in use and allows for fast removal when needed.

Lightweight injection molded nylon handle for increased strength, stiffness and dimensional stability.

