Levi’s Warehouse Event offers hundreds of deals on denim from just $20

Levi’s Warehouse Event is back with deals at up to 75% off. Prices are as marked. This is such an easy way to update your denim for this fall with hundreds of deals from $20. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s 541 Athletic Taper Jeans for $20. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $70. This style is perfect for athletic builds with a little more room in the thighs and it’s infused with stretch. It also has a perfect hem that can be rolled as well as a dark wash that’s flattering. Be sure to hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

