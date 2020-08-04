Protect your hearing + enjoy music with 3M WorkTunes Headphones at $39.50

Amazon offers the 3M WorkTunes Connect Hearing Protector with Bluetooth for $39.33 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s deal is within $5 of its all-time low and saves you over 20%. If you’re doing any form of construction, whether DIY or professional, hearing protection is a must. These headphones offer Bluetooth-connectivity allowing you to enjoy music while working. Plus, they have a noise reduction rating of 24dB, which helps knock down loud sounds while working with heavy machinery or power tools. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

When not in use, you can use this $16 Prime shipped carrying case to keep your headset protected. It’s designed specifically for the WorkTunes and has room for accessories like charging cables as well.

However, if you are looking for a more budget-friendly way to keep your ears safe from loud noises, check out this 50-pair pack of earplugs for just $10 Prime shipped. These won’t allow you to stream music, and the noise reduction rating is far lower, but it’s great for those on a tighter budget.

3M WorkTunes Connect Hearing Protector features:

Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 24 dB

Bluetooth Technology lets you seamlessly stream entertainment from your mobile phone and any other Bluetooth enabled device

High-fidelity speakers provide premium sound quality.Compatible with non-Bluetooth devices via 3.5m audio cable

Integrated microphone lets you make and take phone calls without removing the ear protection

Cord and antenna-free design lets you move easily on the job

