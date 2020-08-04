Start your own greenhouse with this hobby kit at $499 (Reg. $775+)

Amazon is offering the Palram Hybrid Hobby Greenhouse (HG5508) for $499 shipped. Normally over $775, today’s deal is the lowest we’ve tracked in a few months and is the best available. If you’ve wanted to start a garden collection in your backyard, this is a great way to do it. You’ll find “virtually unbreakable 4mm twin-wall” roof panels that block up to 99.9% of UV rays and diffuse the sunlight to help reduce plant burn and shade areas. The side panels offer 90% light transmissions and you’ll find 48-square feet of growing space here. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up this automatic vent opener. While the adjustable roof vent can be manually operated, this automatic upgrade lets in fresh air when the temperature starts to rise, giving you one less responsibility. At just $43 shipped, it’s a no-brainer add-on to make your greenhouse maintenance easier.

Also be sure to pick up this 10-pack of Palram Plant Hangers. They tie into the railing inside of your new greenhouse and make it super simple to hang potted plants. At just $10 Prime shipped, everyone who picked up today’s lead deal should grab a few hangers so they’re ready-to-go once the greenhouse is assembled.

Palram Hobby Greenhouse features:

Rust resistant aluminum frame with 48 sq. feet of growing space

Includes adjustable roof vent, rain gutters, lockable door handle with magnetic door catch and a galvanized steel base for structural support

5 year limited warranty and US based customer support

The Nature Series works with Palram’ s line of hobby greenhouse accessories to maximize space and a more productive growing season

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!