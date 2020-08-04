Start your own greenhouse with this hobby kit at $499 (Reg. $775+)

- Aug. 4th 2020 7:48 pm ET

Get this deal
$775+ $499
0

Amazon is offering the Palram Hybrid Hobby Greenhouse (HG5508) for $499 shipped. Normally over $775, today’s deal is the lowest we’ve tracked in a few months and is the best available. If you’ve wanted to start a garden collection in your backyard, this is a great way to do it. You’ll find “virtually unbreakable 4mm twin-wall” roof panels that block up to 99.9% of UV rays and diffuse the sunlight to help reduce plant burn and shade areas. The side panels offer 90% light transmissions and you’ll find 48-square feet of growing space here. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to pick up this automatic vent opener. While the adjustable roof vent can be manually operated, this automatic upgrade lets in fresh air when the temperature starts to rise, giving you one less responsibility. At just $43 shipped, it’s a no-brainer add-on to make your greenhouse maintenance easier.

Also be sure to pick up this 10-pack of Palram Plant Hangers. They tie into the railing inside of your new greenhouse and make it super simple to hang potted plants. At just $10 Prime shipped, everyone who picked up today’s lead deal should grab a few hangers so they’re ready-to-go once the greenhouse is assembled.

Palram Hobby Greenhouse features:

  • Rust resistant aluminum frame with 48 sq. feet of growing space
  • Includes adjustable roof vent, rain gutters, lockable door handle with magnetic door catch and a galvanized steel base for structural support
  • 5 year limited warranty and US based customer support
  • The Nature Series works with Palram’ s line of hobby greenhouse accessories to maximize space and a more productive growing season

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$775+ $499
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Palram

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide