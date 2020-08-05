AeroGarden Bounty Elite packs Wi-Fi and nears 2020 low at $280 shipped

- Aug. 5th 2020 4:05 pm ET

Get this deal
$430 $280
0

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Bounty Elite Wi-Fi Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden for $279.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $430 list price, today’s deal is within $20 of the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the best available. This AeroGarden connects to your Wi-Fi and even works with Alexa. This allows you to check the water level, control whether the light is on/off, and much more from anywhere in your home. Plus, it can hold nine pods for growing multiple different types of herbs, veggies, and anything else. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the AeroGarden Harvest. It still grows plants through hydroponics, but ditches Wi-Fi and the larger design for a more budget-focused price. It’s available for just $100 shipped at Amazon, saving you $180 over picking up today’s lead deal.

Either way, be sure you grab the 9-pod Grow Anything Seed Kit. This allows you to utilize your own seeds with the AeroGarden, giving you a vast array of options when it comes time to plant. Coming in at just $15.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer add-on to either of the AeroGardens above.

AeroGarden Bounty Elite features:

THE NEW TOP OF THE LINE BOUNTY ELITE – Perfect for a variety of BIG harvests (herbs, salads, tomatoes, peppers & more). Your Wifi enabled and Alexa compatible garden allows you to stay in control of the new features including a 3 step water level indicator, infiinite dimming grow light, and sunrise/sunset auto light dimming. Take your gardening to the highest level and get the new and improved Bounty Elite today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$430 $280
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Aerogarden

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide