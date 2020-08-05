AeroGarden Bounty Elite packs Wi-Fi and nears 2020 low at $280 shipped

Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Bounty Elite Wi-Fi Indoor Hydroponic Herb Garden for $279.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its $430 list price, today’s deal is within $20 of the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the best available. This AeroGarden connects to your Wi-Fi and even works with Alexa. This allows you to check the water level, control whether the light is on/off, and much more from anywhere in your home. Plus, it can hold nine pods for growing multiple different types of herbs, veggies, and anything else. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the AeroGarden Harvest. It still grows plants through hydroponics, but ditches Wi-Fi and the larger design for a more budget-focused price. It’s available for just $100 shipped at Amazon, saving you $180 over picking up today’s lead deal.

Either way, be sure you grab the 9-pod Grow Anything Seed Kit. This allows you to utilize your own seeds with the AeroGarden, giving you a vast array of options when it comes time to plant. Coming in at just $15.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer add-on to either of the AeroGardens above.

AeroGarden Bounty Elite features:

THE NEW TOP OF THE LINE BOUNTY ELITE – Perfect for a variety of BIG harvests (herbs, salads, tomatoes, peppers & more). Your Wifi enabled and Alexa compatible garden allows you to stay in control of the new features including a 3 step water level indicator, infiinite dimming grow light, and sunrise/sunset auto light dimming. Take your gardening to the highest level and get the new and improved Bounty Elite today.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!