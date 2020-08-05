Eastbay’s Big Savings Event offers up to 60% off Nike, Under Armour, more

Eastbay’s Save Big Sale takes up to 60% off top brands including Nike, Under Armour, Jordan, ASICS, and more. Prices are as marked. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Boost your next workout with the Nike Sphere Element 1/2 Zip Pullover. It’s currently on sale for $55, which is $30 off the original rate. This top is sleek and fits to your body to create less distractions during your workouts. It’s available in several color options and also has reflective details to keep you visible during morning or evening runs. Plus, this would be a perfect option for fall golf outings and it has 4-way stretch material for your swing. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

