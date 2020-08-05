Govee’s RGBIC LED strip is nearly 33-feet long and has 15 segments at $33.50

- Aug. 5th 2020 2:14 pm ET

0

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot RGBIC App-enabled LED Light Strip for $33.59 shipped with the code RH45RTH3 at checkout. Down 30% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked on Govee’s new RGBIC lights. This strip is broken up into 15 individual segments, which allow for greater control over the lighting in your space. You’ll find two individual 16.4-foot strips here allowing you to cover multiple directions with color. Plus, the Bluetooth controller hooks up to a smartphone app, delivering fine-tuned control at your fingertips. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you just need 16.4-feet of lighting, then pick up Govee’s smaller Wi-Fi LED Light Strip at $26 shipped and save a few bucks. You lose out on the segment capability of today’s lead deal but gain Wi-Fi control with Alexa/Assistant compatibility.

Light up the back of your TV and give any home theater an upgrade. This 6.56-foot RGB LED strip is perfect for the task at just $12 Prime shipped. It can be powered via the USB port on your TV and helps to clean up the overall setup while providing a high-end look.

Govee RGBIC LED Light Strip features:

RGBIC Rainbow Effect: With unique built-in IC chip, the led music lights is able to display multicolors at one time like a rainbow. Instantly transform your space with vibrant lighting. Ultra bright 5050 LEDs and 16 million colors make any setting decor a breeze. [Note: this strip light is NOT able to be cut]

