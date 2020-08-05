Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hiking shoes, apparel, more

The Merrell Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of hiking shoes, sandals, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Gridway Sneaker that’s currently marked down to $78. For comparison, it was originally priced $130. This shoe features a fashionable design that can easily take you from the trail to casual outings with friends in a breeze. It has unique recycled material that’s breathable and flexible, which is great for the summer heat. These shoes are also versatile to pair with shorts or jeans alike as well as they come in a similar women’s option for $72. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Merrell Semi-Annual Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Mountain Hardwear Web Specials Event that’s offering 65% off select styles.

