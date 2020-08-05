Stanley’s Go Series Ceramivac insulated bottles hit the Amazon low at $11.50

Amazon is offering the 16-ounce Stanley Go Series Ceramivac Bottle from $11.52 in Hunter green or Tungsten blue. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 direct, they sell for closer to $27 or so with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low on these two colorways. You can also still lock-in the 24-ounce model from $13.50 right now. Along with a lifetime warranty, this bottle features a stainless steel build with Stanley’s ceramic finish. Vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold for 8-hours, iced for 35, and hot for about six. The BPA-free and dishwasher-safe design also sports a leak-proof and “fully packable” lid. Rated 4+ stars from over 110 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the ceramic finish or available colors on today’s lead deal aren’t of interest there, check out the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug instead. It comes in at $10.50 on Amazon where it carries impressive ratings from over 41,000 customers. It provides similar temperature retention, has even better ratings, and will save you slightly more.

Or just scoop up the Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle while it’s down at $7 Prime shipped at Amazon.

More on the Stanley Go Series Ceramivac Bottle:

Stanley lifetime warranty

Keeps cold for 8 hours, iced for 35 hours, or hot for 6 hours

Ceramic finish for a superior drinking experience

Leak proof and fully packable

BPA free and dishwasher safe

