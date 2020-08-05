Streamlight’s Nano LED keychain flashlight is only 2-inches tall at under $6

Amazon is offering the Streamlight Nano LED Keychain Flashlight for $5.83 Prime shipped. Down 25% from its regular going rate, today’s deal matches our last mention and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in all 8-years that this light has been on Amazon. While smartphones generally have flashlight capabilities, it’s not always the brightest and it can quickly kill your device’s battery. The Streamlight Nano is around 2-inches including the carabiner and easily stows in a pocket, on your keys, or anywhere else. Offering up to 8-hours on a single set of batteries, this is perfect for illuminating when you need it most. Plus, it’s weatherproof and designed to withstand the elements, allowing you to use it anywhere. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While it’ll be hard to find another flashlight for less, you could use some of your savings to pick up this 10-pack of LR41 batteries. Each time the flashlight dies, you’ll use four of the batteries. At just $4 Prime shipped, this is a budget-friendly buy to extend the life of your flashlight.

However, if you need an LED flashlight, but size doesn’t matter, then go ahead and check out this model from Eveready. It’s available at Amazon for under $4 Prime shipped and provides illumination at any time. One thing that Eveready’s flashlight has over the Streamlight is up to 60-hours of runtime on a single set of batteries, given that it uses two D-cells, which are much larger than the LR41 that today’s lead deal uses.

Streamlight Nano LED Keychain Flashlight features:

Case material is machined Aircraft aluminum with Anodized finish

Parabolic shaped led area optimizes beam performance

5 millimeter white led, impervious to shock with a 100,000 hour lifetime

