Tide and Gain laundry detergent liquid/pods on sale at Amazon today from $12

Amazon is now offering the 96-pack of Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Liquid Pacs (Original Scent) for $16.08 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the 20% on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. You’ll also find the Clean Breeze and unscented variants at the same price. Regularly in the $22 range, this is a great time to stock up on 96-loads of fresh laundry at the lowest price we can find. Compatible with hot or cold loads, these 3-in-1 pods include “detergent, stain remover, and color protector.” They are also compatible with regular and HE-rated washing machines. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Prefer to take the liquid laundry detergent route instead? Amazon is also offering a 2-pack of Gain Liquid Plus Aroma Boost Laundry Detergent for $12.08 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $2 on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and cancel the sub after the fact. Regularly as much as $19, you’re saving at least $7 here. This is 96-loads of laundry total for even less than the $16 pods above. Gain’s liquid detergent is also compatible with all washers and cold water loads. Rated 4+ stars.

Or just go with this 35-pack of Gain Flings! Detergent Pods for under $9.50 and call it a day. Just remember to opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest price on the 4+ star-rated pods.

More on the Tide PODS Laundry Detergent Liquid Pacs:

Tide PODS consist of up to 90% active ingredients, so you can be sure that you’re paying for clean not for water

10x the cleaning power (Stain Removal of 1 dose vs. 10X doses of the leading liquid bargain brand)

Reveal our brightest clean yet for brighter brights and whiter whites

3 in 1 technology: detergent, stain remover, color protector. Dissolves in both hot & cold water. Keep out of reach of children.

