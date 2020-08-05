These 12W recessed lights require no can for install at $78.50 (Reg. $100)

Torchstar (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 12-pack of its 12W 6-inch Recessed LED Lights for $78.57 shipped with the code CIOY4OTD at checkout. Down from its near-$100 list price, today’s deal marks one of the largest discounts that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Now, generally, when installing 6-inch recessed lights in your home, there are quite a few steps involved. These lights require nothing more than a hole in the ceiling, no can is needed. That makes installation super simple to install, since they have a spring mechanism that holds the light in place. Plus, the lights are suitable for use in damp locations, making them great for illuminating a shower or tub space. Rated 4.7/6 stars.

Ditch the Torchstar name to save some cash. This 12-pack of 14W 6-inch Recessed LED Lights is just $72 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. That saves a few bucks while still delivering a similar experience to today’s lead deal.

However, if you’re just wanting to convert from standard bulbs to LED, that can be done for far less. After purchasing my new home, we had a lot of bulbs to swap out. This 24-pack of 800-lumen LEDs is available on Amazon for under $22 Prime shipped, helping convert your entire home without breaking the bank.

Torchstar Recessed LED Light features:

Convenient Use: This low profile LED recessed ceiling light with high brightness only requires 2 inches of clearance, making it the perfect solution for a narrow ceiling that doesn’t fit a housing can

Outstanding Lighting: This Energy Star certified slim light with an anti-glare and scratch resistant frosted LED lens only consumes 12-watts of power while providing you 850lm of brightness, equal to a 100-watt incandescent lamp. This switch saves you $4,182 per set in its 36,000hr lifespan

Easy Installation: The hassle-free installation can be done in seconds. Simply connect the provided j-box to the light using the male/female cables and use the spring clip to mount it on the ceiling. A recessed housing can no longer limits your choices. This IC-rated light is permitted to be in contact with the insulations in ceilings

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!