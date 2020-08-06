Express takes 40% off all jeans and up to 50% off sitewide, this weekend only

This weekend only, Express takes 40% off all jeans and up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is the perfect time to update your denim for this fall. For men, the Athletic Tapered Slim Medium Wash Jeans are currently on sale for $53 and originally was priced at $88. These jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort and have a flattering dark wash. They can easily be dressed up or down as well and the hem can easily be rolled for a different look. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!