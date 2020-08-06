Just $16 scores you this highly-rated 126-in-1 phone repair kit (Save $11)

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 126-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $16.19 Prime shipped with the code HA59JYAXD at checkout. Down from its $27 going rate, today’s deal is among the first we’ve seen on ORIA’s 126-piece kits and is the best available. If you routinely are the go-to for tech help in your family, having one of these kits can prove super useful. It has just about any bit you could need for electronics repair, plus a bunch of other things. You’ll find plastic pry tools, tweezers, suction cups, and more here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If 126-pieces is a bit overkill, check out ORIA’s 56-in-1 kit. It’s essentially only the most-used screwdriver bits from today’s lead deal without all of the extra tools. You’ll find that it runs just $15 Prime shipped and is even a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Ditch ORIA’s well-known namesake on Amazon to save even more. This 43-in-1 kit is just $12 Prime shipped right now. Offering enough bits to fix most problems, this is a great set to pick up if you’re just starting out.

ORIA 126-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

ORIA precision screwdriver set comes with 112 different kind of screwdriver bits, which are made of chrome-vanadium steel whose hardness can reach to HRC52-56, durable and applied.

126 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set have more tools, which include 112 specialty bits, screwdriver handle, opening tool,tweezers, flexible shaft, SIM card ejector pin and LCD suction cup, cleaning brush and cloth.

The Professional hand tool includes a flexible shaft for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface. The extension shaft to fix some screws in deep position and reach narrow areas.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!