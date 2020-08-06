Under Armour’s Offgrid Fleece Hoodie drops to $20 Prime shipped at Amazon, more

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Men’s Offgrid Fleece Hoodie in the color Stadium Red for $19.95 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at up to $65, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This hoodie is perfect for late summer bonfires, fall outings, and great to layer in the winter. It has a large kangaroo pocket to keep your hands warm and has sweat-wicking fabric. This hoodie is also versatile to pair with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide as well.

Another notable deal is the Champion Double Dry 6-Pack of Socks for men at $13.99. Regularly priced at up to $19, that’s the lowest rate we’ve since May. These socks are great for everyday or workouts alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 750 reviews from Amazon customers.

Under Armour Offgrid Fleece Hoodie features:

Stay off the grid with this Under Armour hoodie featuring a scent control technology that will keep you undetected

Brushed fleece fabric is incredibly soft & insanely comfortable.

Cross-over hood construction. Front kangaroo pocket

