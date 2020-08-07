GAP Friends and Family Event offers 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off total

GAP Friends & Family Event is live and taking 40% off everything and an extra 10% off your purchase with promo code FAMILY at checkout. The end of summer is the perfect time to update your wardrobe and this event has deals on jeans, t-shirts, hoodies, dresses, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the 10-inch Vintage Shorts are currently marked down from just $18 and originally were priced at $45. These shorts are perfect for everyday wear and can be worn with t-shirts, sweatshirts, oxfords, polos, and more. Plus, you can choose from several color options and they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!