Verizon is currently offering stacking promotions on Apple’s latest iPhone 11 Pro/Max. Right now, you can get $350 off with an eligible Unlimited plan, an additional $150 gift card should you switch to Verizon, and up to $850 in trade-in credit depending on what device you give to Verizon. There’s also $200 off Apple Watch with the purchase of any iPhone, and a bundled Amazon Echo Dot + smart plug. All of this combines to give you up to $1,550 off the iPhone 11 Pro/Max + Apple Watch bundle, plus another $75 in value with the Echo Dot and smart plug. Head below for more details on how to redeem these special promotions. Also, be sure to swing by our Apple guide for other deals that pair great with your new iPhone 11 Pro.
Save $350 on iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max:
- Add iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max as a new smartphone line with monthly device payments or at full retail price to your cart, then activate with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited Plans.
- Get $350 credited to your account over 24 months
Get a $150 Verizon Gift Card when you switch:
- Add any smartphone (retail value over $550) with monthly device payments to your cart, then activate on a new smartphone line of service with Verizon Unlimited.
- After checkout, visit vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter. Enter promo code COMEONOVER150 and the other necessary information when prompted.
- Receive your Verizon Gift Card per device within 8 weeks.
Up to $850 off with trade-in:
- Add an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphone to your cart with monthly device payments on any Unlimited plan.
- Trade-in a select smartphone
- Get up to $850 (with Above, Beyond, Do, Play, Get Unlimited Plans) or up to $550 (with all other Unlimited Plans) credited to your account over 24 months.
Save $200 on Apple Watch:
- After adding any Apple iPhone, add any Apple Watch to your cart.
- You will need to select monthly device payments for both devices.
- Get $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
- Trade in any Apple Watch to get $100 more credited to your account over 24 months.
