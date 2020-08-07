Yard Force electric pressure washer kicks oil + gas to the curb: $88 ($70 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Yard Force 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $87.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Today’s deal beats the normal going rate at Amazon by $70, the current sale there by $54, and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Allowing you to ditch gas and oil, this pressure washer needs nothing more than an electrical outlet to function. It has 1800 PSI which is more than enough power to clean driveways, sidewalks, your house, and much more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving up to $70 here, why not put some of that extra cash to good use? Check out this surface cleaner attachment which is available on Amazon for $51 shipped. It functions with pressure washers up to 3100 PSI, so it’ll be good for to go for years to come.

Looking for other ways to go green? Check out this electric mower/edger/weed eater that we found from BLACK+DECKER. It leads our daily Green Deals roundup and is down to $59 shipped right now, so be sure to give it a look.

Yard Force Electric Pressure Washer features:

1800 PSI @ 1. 2 GPM from the axial cam pump generates the power you need for a wide range of cleaning applications; the reliable 13 Amp electric motor runs quiet season after season and the pump and motor are backed by a 24-month .

