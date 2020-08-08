Today only, save big on M3’s Natural Body Scrubs priced from $13 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, M3 Naturals (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its Natural Body Scrubs priced from under $13 Prime shipped. One of our top picks is the Himalayan Salt Scrub Infused with Collagen and Stem Cells, which is down to $20.80 during this sale. Normally around $33, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2020. This natural exfoliating cream is designed to also hydrate and rejuvenate. It can also help detoxify your skin, as well as assist in remedying skin blemishes. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Looking to pick up another way of exfoliating? This automatic brush with multiple heads is available at Amazon for $20 Prime shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller there, where over 6,300 customers have left a collective 4.4/5 star rating.

However, going with a manual exfoliating brush saves quite a bit more. This one is just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon and gets the job done in a similar manner, you just have to put in a bit more work to achieve the same result.

M3 Himalayan Salt Scrub features:

Our natural Himalayan pink salt body and face scrub souffle with lychee fruit and sweet almond oil provides the ultimate oil and impurities cleanse for your skin!

Infused with collagen and stem cells providing a boost in natural collagen while increasing skin cell longevity. Together these deliver an anti-aging performance you’ve come to expect from M3 Naturals.*

Detoxify your skin by drawing out unwanted toxins, dirt, pollution, and bacteria from your pores and balancing systemic pH. A great pore minimizer that restores your silky-smooth skin!*

