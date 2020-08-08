Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro hits a new low at $419 off open-box, more

Today only, Woot is offering a wide selection of Apple’s latest- and previous-generation MacBook/Air/Pro priced from $880 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is on Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB at $1,979.99 in open-box condition. Originally $2,399, today’s deal beats our last new mention by $90, the previous open-box price by $60, and even sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in any condition. You’ll find an all-new display here with a resolution of 3072×1920, alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a completely redesigned keyboard. Having just upgraded from a 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro to a 16-inch, I can vouch for how great the keyboard is. Check out our hands-on review for more details. Shop the entire sale at Woot here.

Note: Most computers in this sale are being sold in refurbished, open-box, or in used condition, with some possibly having cosmetic blemishes. You’ll find that each item has at least a 90-day warranty from either Woot or directly from Apple.

Our top picks:

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

