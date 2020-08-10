Put a giant 4-foot Connect 4 game in the backyard for $130 (Reg. up to $200)

- Aug. 10th 2020 10:55 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Giantville 4 in a Row Connect Game for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200 direct, it typically sells in the $170 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Measuring 3.5-feet tall by about 4-feet in width, this is a gigantic backyard-worthy version of the classic Connect 4 game. Featuring 42 water-resistant pieces and everything you need to get started, it makes for a perfect outdoor activity of the kids or a fun drinking game for the adults. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Do you prefer Jenga? Because the giant, over 5-feet tall version of that comes in at $118 on Amazon where it carries solid ratings from over 800 customers. But if the giant versions of these classics are a little bit overboard for your more casual game nights, take a look at the standard versions of Jenga and Connect 4 starting from just $12 or so. 

More board game deals:

More on the Giantville 4 in a Row Connect Game:

  • Giant size 4-in-a-row: bigger is always better with this Super Size Link 4 game. This giant version of a classic measures 3 and half feet tall, and four feet wide. Kids and adults will love it!
  • Great for parties: make any event a blast with a game that no one can resist getting in on the action. It is perfect for birthdays, beach days, sleepovers, backyard BBQs, and more!
  • So much fun: let the games begin! The aim of this classic game is to be the first to connect 4 pieces in a row in any direction. The colorful oversized pieces really bring the game to life!

