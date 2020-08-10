Nordstrom Rack takes up to 70% off Nike, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, and much more

- Aug. 10th 2020 11:46 am ET

0

Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of new markdowns at up to 70% off including top brands from Cole Haan, Travis Matthew, Nike, Kate Spade, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cole Haan Original Grand Oxford Shoes for men. These shoes are currently marked down to $97 and originally were priced at $200. This style is a great option to transition into fall or wear right now. They’re versatile to pair with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khaki pants alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Score even more great deals by heading below the jump.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Backcountry Fall Favorites Event that’s offering an extra 20% off Patagonia, The North Face, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author