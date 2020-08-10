Nordstrom Rack takes up to 70% off Nike, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, and much more

Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of new markdowns at up to 70% off including top brands from Cole Haan, Travis Matthew, Nike, Kate Spade, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cole Haan Original Grand Oxford Shoes for men. These shoes are currently marked down to $97 and originally were priced at $200. This style is a great option to transition into fall or wear right now. They’re versatile to pair with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khaki pants alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Score even more great deals by heading below the jump.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Backcountry Fall Favorites Event that’s offering an extra 20% off Patagonia, The North Face, and more.

