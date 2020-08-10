Nordstrom Rack takes up to 70% off Nike, Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, and much more

Nordstrom Rack has hundreds of new markdowns at up to 70% off including top brands from Cole Haan, Travis Matthew, Nike, Kate Spade, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cole Haan Original Grand Oxford Shoes for men. These shoes are currently marked down to $97 and originally were priced at $200. This style is a great option to transition into fall or wear right now. They’re versatile to pair with jeans, shorts, joggers, or khaki pants alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Score even more great deals by heading below the jump.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Sneaker $60 (Orig. $150)
- Lucky Brand 121 Slim Jeans $37 (Orig. $90)
- Ray-Ban Shield Sunglasses $77 (Orig. $207)
- Cole Haan Original Grand Oxfords $97 (Orig. $200)
- Travis Matthew Fist Bump Shirt $37 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Nike Strappy Dri-FIT Sports Bra $27 (Orig. $35)
- Kate Spade Mackenzie Sunglasses $45 (Orig. $180)
- Free People Finders Keepers Sweater $37 (Orig. $108)
- Nike 10K Dri-FIT Running Pullover $23 (Orig. $30)
- Cole Haan Raelyn Mules $24 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
