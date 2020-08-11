CRAFTSMAN’s 16-gallon wet/dry vac falls to $70 shipped (Reg. up to $100+)

Ace Hardware is offering its Ace Rewards members (free to join) the Craftsman 16-gallon 6.5HP Wet/Dry Vacuum for $69.99 shipped. Normally $101.50 at Amazon and $80 at Lowe’s on sale, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you have a garage-based workshop, be it for fixing up your car, building DIY wood projects, or something entirely different, having a quality shop vac is a must. This model offers 16-gallons of holding capacity and a 6.5-horsepower motor, this is ready to handle anything you throw at it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need a shop vac, but the 16-gallon size of today’s lead deal is a bit too much? Well, Amazon has the Stanley 6-gallon 4HP Wet/Dry Vacuum for $58 shipped. This offers greater portability and is designed for those who don’t have quite as much room in the garage.

Do you work with sawdust often? The Cyclone Dust Collector is a must-have shop vac accessory. It’s designed to prolong the life of your vacuum’s filter and separate the dust before it enters the vacuum chamber. It attaches to just about any bucket you have around the house, making it quite versatile for under $30 shipped.

Craftsman 16-gallon Shop Vacuum features:

HEAVY-DUTY: Powerful 6.5 peak HP provides extra power for large projects in the garage, shop and on the jobsite

BUILT-IN BLOWER PORT: Rear blowing port on this wet dry vac allows for quick cleaning of leaves and grass clippings in your garage and outdoors

OVERSIZED DRAIN: Built-in oversized drain on the wet/dry vac allows for convenient emptying of liquids

