Emergency crank radio with solar panel, USB charger, NOAA radio, more at $19

RunningSnail (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Emergency Crank Radio with Solar Panel for $18.95 Prime shipped when you use the code D97I5TCC at checkout. Down from its near-$40 going rate, today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked. Stormy season is upon us, and many on the east coast of the US are still without power from the recent hurricanes that have come through. Having an emergency radio with you is a great way to stay connected to updating alerts from your local radio stations. There’s a built-in solar panel to recharge it, and a crank for when the sun goes down. It offers multiple functions, including a LED flashlight, FM/AM/NOAA radio, and even a phone charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for a crank radio. However, ditching the solar panel and phone charger saves some cash. This AM/FM/NOAA radio is available for $17 Prime shipped.

However, keep your place illuminated with this LED camping lantern. It’s battery-powered and offers multiple ways to brighten up a space. The 2-in-1 design allows it to provide room-filling light or be a direct flashlight, depending on what you need. At just $12 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation that every emergency preparedness kit should have.

Emergency Crank Radio features:

Based on MD-090 emergency flashlight radio and customer’s feedback, we’ve optimized and upgraded a lot of features. A biggest 4000mAh replaceable li-ion battery can charge more than one smartphone, the most powerful lighting functions include super-bright 3 mode flashlight and motion sensor reading lamp. Also, external antenna, electricity label, comfortable hand crank, tap switch fit all your needs. The MD-090P is the best value for emergency radio in this market.

