Prep for winter with GEDORE’s 35-inch splitting axe at under $100 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the GEDORE OX 635 H-3009 Wood Splitting Hammer Professional Big OX Axe for $99.95 shipped. Down from its $120 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is the best available. If you’re wanting to cut up some firewood before winter hits, this axe is a great option. It has a 7-pound head, 3-inch blade, and 35-inch handle. Whether you need to fell a tree or chop up log bricks into quarters, this axe gets the job done easily. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Note: Stock is slightly limited, but more is on the way. Ordering now secures the discounted price.

Looking to save some cash? The Fiskars Super 36-inch Splitting Axe is a great option. It doesn’t have a head that weighs nearly as much as much as today’s lead deal, but this splitting axe is perfect for smaller tasks. It’s available for $63 shipped at Amazon, making it a great option for those on a tighter budget.

However, felling trees is easier with a chainsaw. Sun Joe’s 14-inch 9A model turns any logging chore into a simple task. It’s small enough for pruning but big enough to handle felling larger trees on your property should the need arise. At $45 shipped, everyone should own a chainsaw like this for when springtime yard work comes around.

GEDORE OX Wood Splitting Axe features:

Safety system that sets standards: long handle protective steel sleeve, tapered collar, fixing plate and wood screw form the head and shaft into a unit. Absolutely safe joint between the handle and head. Long life and maximum work safety – even if the axe slips. ROTBAND-PLUS spare handles are available complete with a handle protective steel sleeve, tapered collar, fixing plate and wood screw. With KWF-Profi and VPA GS test seals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!