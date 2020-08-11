Prep for winter with GEDORE’s 35-inch splitting axe at under $100 (Reg. $120)

- Aug. 11th 2020 1:31 pm ET

Get this deal
$120 $100
0

Amazon is offering the GEDORE OX 635 H-3009 Wood Splitting Hammer Professional Big OX Axe for $99.95 shipped. Down from its $120 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is the best available. If you’re wanting to cut up some firewood before winter hits, this axe is a great option. It has a 7-pound head, 3-inch blade, and 35-inch handle. Whether you need to fell a tree or chop up log bricks into quarters, this axe gets the job done easily. Rated 4.5/5 starsNote: Stock is slightly limited, but more is on the way. Ordering now secures the discounted price.

Looking to save some cash? The Fiskars Super 36-inch Splitting Axe is a great option. It doesn’t have a head that weighs nearly as much as much as today’s lead deal, but this splitting axe is perfect for smaller tasks. It’s available for $63 shipped at Amazon, making it a great option for those on a tighter budget.

However, felling trees is easier with a chainsaw. Sun Joe’s 14-inch 9A model turns any logging chore into a simple task. It’s small enough for pruning but big enough to handle felling larger trees on your property should the need arise. At $45 shipped, everyone should own a chainsaw like this for when springtime yard work comes around.

GEDORE OX Wood Splitting Axe features:

Safety system that sets standards: long handle protective steel sleeve, tapered collar, fixing plate and wood screw form the head and shaft into a unit. Absolutely safe joint between the handle and head. Long life and maximum work safety – even if the axe slips. ROTBAND-PLUS spare handles are available complete with a handle protective steel sleeve, tapered collar, fixing plate and wood screw. With KWF-Profi and VPA GS test seals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$120 $100
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
GEDORE

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide