ORIA’s 120-in-1 precision screwdriver kit drops to $17.50 at Amazon

- Aug. 11th 2020 4:52 pm ET

0

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 120-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $17.54 shipped with the code HA58GWCA at checkout. Down from its $28 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for the 120-piece kit and is the best available. Whether you’re wanting to fix computers, laptops, gaming consoles, or smartphones, this is the perfect repair kit. You’ll find just about every bit you could need here, alongside pry tools and much more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Maybe 120-pieces is a bit overkill, check out ORIA’s 56-in-1 kit. It’s essentially only the most-used screwdriver bits from today’s lead deal without all of the extra tools. You’ll find that it runs just $15 Prime shipped and is even a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Ditch ORIA’s well-known namesake on Amazon to save even more. This 43-in-1 kit is just $12 Prime shipped right now. Offering enough bits to fix most problems, this is a great set to pick up if you’re just starting out.

ORIA 120-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

120 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Kit comes with 101 precision screwdriver bits, driver handle, extension shaft, tweezers, plastic pry tools,opening picks, magnetizer, magnetic pad,suction cup, SIM card remover, cleaning cloth, which can meet the repair of various equipments in life.

