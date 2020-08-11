RESPAWN’s 1010 gaming desk drops to Amazon low at $148.50 shipped (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN 1010 Gaming Computer Desk for $148.60 shipped. Down from its near-$200 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in this color, with the only deal we’ve tracked that’s lower being another color which hit $145 a few months ago. If you’re looking to upgrade the home office or gaming room given being at home more, RESPAWN’s desk is a fantastic option. You’ll find a built-in cup holder, speaker wrests, a monitor riser, and much more here. The steel tube legs provide ample strength for holding up your entire battle station. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you just need more workspace, check out this l-shape desk. It’s available for $130 shipped at Amazon and offers plenty of room for any project you have ahead of you. You’ll lose out on the built-in monitor riser, cupholder, and other features of today’s lead deal, but in the end, this l-shaped desk offers more room than RESPAWN’s option above.

However, if you’re wanting to convert your existing desk to a standing one, this model from VIVO is a must-see. It offers 32-inches of working room and delivers a sit-stand experience without having to replace your entire desk. At $130 shipped, this is a great option for those who need a more ergonomic workspace.

RESPAWN 1010 Gaming Desk features:

DYNAMIC GAMING DESK was built to withstand battle after battle, but this PC gaming station can also be used as an office desk to get through the daily grind.

ACCESSORY SOLUTIONS keep your gaming gear within arm’s reach with raised speaker shelves and headphone and cupholder spots that help keep you focused on the action with side or back mounts to preserve maximum desktop space.

EYE LEVEL ACTION achieved with the raised desktop monitor shelf, 28.75″ L x 8.625″ D and comfort is provided by the gaming desk’s beveled front edge that alleviates arm stress.

