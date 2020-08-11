Refresh your dish scrubbers with these Scotch-Brite Sponge deals from $4

Amazon is now offering the 9-pack of Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Scrub Sponges for $5.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just make sure you opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the on-page coupon. Then be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Regularly as much as $9 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to 35% in savings, the lowest price we can find, and a great time to stock up. Ideal for a multitude of cleaning tasks, they are affordable enough even as a disposable solution today. However, you can throw them in the dishwasher to use them over and over again for dishes, on concrete, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

We also spotted some light deals on the 6-pack Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponge at just over $4 and the 9-pack Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges for $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll need opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the on-page coupons here, just like the lead deal, to redeem the special prices. While these deals aren’t overly deep, they are the best prices we can find and offer up some notable alternative to today’s lead deal.

Speaking of the kitchen, our home goods deal hub is jam packed full of notable price drops today. You’ll find everything from indoor plants and outdoor tools to simplehuman gear, coffee makers, and much more.

More on the Scotch-Brite Heavy Duty Scrub Sponges:

Powerful scrubbing for stuck-on messes

Safe on non-coated cookware, oven grates, concrete floors, and more

Scrubbing fibers made from 100% recycled content

#1 Selling scrub sponge brand

Long-lasting and durable

Clean in the dishwasher and reuse

Available in multiple pack sizes

Look for Scotch-Brite Extreme, Non-Scratch, and Gentle Scrub Sponges, too!

