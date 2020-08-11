TUMI’s End of Summer Sale takes 30% off luggage, MacBook backpacks, more

- Aug. 11th 2020 11:45 am ET

0

TUMI’s End of Summer Sale takes 30% off select styles of luggage, MacBook backpacks, totes, accessories, and more. Discount applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Carson Backpack that’s on sale for $277. To compare, this style was originally priced at $395. It’s available in six color options and it’s lightweight for added comfort. It easily fits your 15-inch MacBook and has several pockets for storage. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from TUMI include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
TUMI

TUMI

About the Author