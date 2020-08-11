TUMI’s End of Summer Sale takes 30% off luggage, MacBook backpacks, more

TUMI’s End of Summer Sale takes 30% off select styles of luggage, MacBook backpacks, totes, accessories, and more. Discount applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Carson Backpack that’s on sale for $277. To compare, this style was originally priced at $395. It’s available in six color options and it’s lightweight for added comfort. It easily fits your 15-inch MacBook and has several pockets for storage. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from TUMI include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!