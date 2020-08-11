Under Armour’s Loudon Backpack drops to $25.50 shipped for back to school (Reg. $40)

- Aug. 11th 2020 2:49 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Adult Loudon Backpack from $25.50 shipped. Regularly priced at $40, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6-months. This backpack is perfect for work, school, traveling, and more. It can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook and has multiple large zippered pockets. This is also great for carrying books or gear with padded shoulder straps to help keep you comfortable. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 230 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more details about this backpack and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

However, if you’re looking for a slightly less expensive option, the Champion Manuscript Backpack is priced at just $20. This can also hold a 15-inch MacBook and comes in several color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,010 reviews.

Under Armour Loudon Backpack features:

  • UA Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability.
  • Soft-lined laptop sleeve—holds up to 15″ MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop.
  • Large valuables pocket with zip on the front
