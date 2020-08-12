Eddie Bauer takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals on outerwear, shoes, more

Eddie Bauer is offering 40% off sitewide with promo code TOGETHER at checkout. Plus, Eddie Bauer Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive 50% off their purchase with code AR50 at checkout. Receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more, however Rewards Members opt for complimentary shipping. Get outdoors with the Cirruslite Down Vest that’s currently marked down from $32 and originally was priced at $85. This vest is packable, lightweight, and perfect for layering this fall. It comes in several color options and has water-repellent fabric, which is great for hikes and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 250 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

