This rechargeable motion-sensing LED light drops to just $15.50 Prime shipped

- Aug. 12th 2020 2:57 pm ET

0

Moston (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Rechargeable Motion-sensing LED Light for $15.59 Prime shipped with the code MOSTON20 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $26 list price, today’s lead deal is among the lowest that we’ve tracked for this specific LED light. Offering a built-in rechargeable battery, when the light starts to go dim, just plug it in and you’ll be ready to go in just a few hours. It also packs a motion sensor that only turns the light on when movement is detected. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the built-in rechargeability of today’s lead deal, or the larger design, we’ve got a great way to save you some cash. This 3-pack of motion-sensing LED lights is great for adding a bit of extra illumination to your closets, underneath or inside of cabinets, or anywhere else. At just $15 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation.

Don’t forget to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup. Today, we’ve got TP-Link’s Kasa Edison-style light bulb on sale for $15 Prime shipped. Down 20% from its regular pricing, we’ve also spotted several other great green deals that you should check out as well.

Moston Rechargeable LED Light features:

3 Switch Options: ON / OFF / G. When switch to “G” mode,Lights will be auto turn on by motion activated within 20ft/120° in the dark or in the dimmer surroundings. And than auto turn off after 20 seconds if no more motion is activated.Save battery life. Switch “On”/”Off” are for manual light up/off.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

