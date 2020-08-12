RocketSocket uses RazorGrip tech to remove damaged bolts + more at $50

Today only, Woot is offering the RocketSocket Extraction Socket Set for $49.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $70 at Amazon, today’s deal matches the all-time low there set back in 2019 and is the best available. If you’ve ever had to deal with a stuck nut or bolt, then you know how frustrating that can be. RocketSocket utilizes RazorGrip technology, where “the more you turn, the tighter it gets.” This assists you in removing damaged, frozen, rusted, or rounded off bolts, nuts, and screws. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the RocketSocket namesake to save some cash. This bolt extractor kit is available for just $30 shipped on Amazon. You’ll find a similar 13-piece kit here, but RazorGrip technology is not available for REXBETI’s set of extractors.

Do you need to remove stripped screws? This extractor kit is designed specifically for that. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and will only set you back $13 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind this isn’t meant to remove nuts or bolts, as it’s built just to assist with stripped screws.

RocketSocket Extraction Socket Set features:

REMOVES STRIPPED, DAMAGED & BROKEN FASTENERS – RocketSockets are precision engineered to easily extract damaged bolts, nuts and screws even if they are stripped, rusted or frozen. You can depend on RocketSocket quality to make every job faster, safer and a lot less frustrating!

